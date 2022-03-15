Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:MHI opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $13.21.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
