Piper Sandler Weighs in on RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.66 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $639.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.