PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.08.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 50.11% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 701,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 185,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 256.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

