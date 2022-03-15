PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.65 Million

Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to report $342.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $354.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,761,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $105,693,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

