PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSK. CIBC increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.65.

TSE PSK opened at C$16.91 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

