Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 53 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $297.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

