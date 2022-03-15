Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $373,481. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $265.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.78. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $237.00 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

