Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $318.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.34 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $332.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

