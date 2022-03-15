Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Fox Factory comprises 1.3% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 105.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $94.66 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.65.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

