Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
SQFT opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Separately, Aegis cut their target price on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
