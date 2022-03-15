Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SQFT opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis cut their target price on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.