Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRCT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procept BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.
Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.
