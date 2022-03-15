Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Critical Review

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Project Angel Parent and Couchbase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Project Angel Parent 0 4 6 0 2.60 Couchbase 0 2 6 0 2.75

Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus target price of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 50.26%. Couchbase has a consensus target price of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 106.82%. Given Couchbase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than Project Angel Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Project Angel Parent and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Project Angel Parent -3.73% -3.35% -0.90% Couchbase N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Project Angel Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Project Angel Parent and Couchbase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Project Angel Parent $267.68 million 5.69 -$10.00 million N/A N/A Couchbase $123.54 million 5.26 -$58.23 million N/A N/A

Project Angel Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase.

Summary

Couchbase beats Project Angel Parent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Project Angel Parent (Get Rating)

MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States.

