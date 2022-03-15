ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $6.56 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.