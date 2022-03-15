ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Trading 3.9% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.46. 4,719,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,884,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 923.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

