Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells $70,590.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 921.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 170,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

