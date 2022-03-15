Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) to announce $13.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $14.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.51 billion to $56.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.64 billion to $57.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,564. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

