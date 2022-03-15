Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,650 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,734.82 ($22.56).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.58) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market cap of £28.67 billion and a PE ratio of -15.04. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 991.40 ($12.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.