PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.03. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,890,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

