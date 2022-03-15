PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.
Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.03. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
