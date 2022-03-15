PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in February

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNLRY remained flat at $$4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

