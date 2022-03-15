PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in February

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNLRY remained flat at $$4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.55.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
