Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,277.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Vertex has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 221,623 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after acquiring an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 856,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

