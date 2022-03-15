Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Oncorus, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncorus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

ONCR stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oncorus by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

