Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of EBC opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

