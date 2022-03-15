QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 56,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 158,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.76. The company has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

