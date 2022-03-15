Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Down 3.6%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Qualstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.

