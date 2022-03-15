Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Down 3.6%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.
Qualstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBAK)
