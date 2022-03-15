Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quest Resource by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

