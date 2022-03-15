Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quidel by 36.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 128.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Quidel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at $7,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.