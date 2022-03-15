RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

RDNT opened at $20.75 on Friday. RadNet has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.76.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RadNet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RadNet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in RadNet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,072,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 330,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

