RAI Finance Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $32.23 million and $786,551.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

