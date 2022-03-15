RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.64.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. Equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $436,331. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

