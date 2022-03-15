Raymond James Analysts Give Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) a C$12.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of DXT opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.68 million and a P/E ratio of 24.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.32. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$5.72 and a 12-month high of C$9.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

