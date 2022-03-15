Raymond James Cuts Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.09.

AGTI stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,185 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

