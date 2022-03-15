Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.96

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 136044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of C$393.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.