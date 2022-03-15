Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UTG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 259,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,669. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund (Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.