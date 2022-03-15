Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of UTG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 259,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,669. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
