Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

