Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
