Red Cat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,519 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,748% compared to the average daily volume of 545 call options.

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $146.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 273,068 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.