Red Cat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,519 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,748% compared to the average daily volume of 545 call options.
NASDAQ RCAT opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $146.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
About Red Cat (Get Rating)
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
