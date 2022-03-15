Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,402.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 74,552 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRR stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.74. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

