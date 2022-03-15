Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to post ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.64). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($3.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redbox.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

RDBX opened at 1.77 on Friday. Redbox has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redbox in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

