Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.37. 56,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,484. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average of $235.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

