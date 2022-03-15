Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.54 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 452,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,892. The stock has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

