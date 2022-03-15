Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.63. 96,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,754. The stock has a market cap of $326.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.