Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

