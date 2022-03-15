Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,974,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

