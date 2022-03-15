Redwood Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

