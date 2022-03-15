Redwood Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.
NYSE RWT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.
Several research analysts have commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.
In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
