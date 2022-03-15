REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $2.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. REE Automotive traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 4659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.