Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $922.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

RBCAA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

