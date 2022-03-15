Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $183.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -177.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

