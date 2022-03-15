Reviewing C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 22.97 -$83.89 million ($1.82) -11.86

Candel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Candel Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 C4 Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 107.95%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics -183.23% -22.85% -17.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats C4 Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

