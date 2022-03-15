Reviewing Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Camden Property Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 3 12 0 2.80 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $172.54, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 14.89 $303.91 million $2.92 56.37 Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 10.72 $85.58 million $1.11 23.96

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 26.58% 7.85% 4.02% Four Corners Property Trust 42.92% 9.66% 4.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Camden Property Trust pays out 113.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 119.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Four Corners Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment consists of the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.