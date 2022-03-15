Richard Thomas Williams Acquires 25,000 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Thomas Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Richard Thomas Williams bought 15,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. 159,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,483. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 521.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 79,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Kinnate Biopharma (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.