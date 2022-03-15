Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.14) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 129 ($1.68) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,170 ($67.23). 3,476,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,479. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £83.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,532.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,086.51.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.20), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($350.98).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.